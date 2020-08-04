Vail is betting that disinfection technology will make school, buildings safer during coronavirus

Brian Counselman, facilities manager at Vail Mountain School, shows the replaceable component of a Blade, a microbial reduction device created by Synexis. The disk has compounds to help create hydrogen peroxide gas, which eliminates many airborne contaminants.(Steve Peterson, special to The Colorado Sun)



VAIL — Brian Counselman removes a panel from an intake vent beneath Vail Mountain School and a purple glow emanates from the duct.

“Please don’t ask me the specifics on this,” says the longtime facilities manager of the 100,000 square-foot building.

The specifics of the Synexis Dry Hydrogen Peroxide biodefense system, the proprietary technology tucked into 86 ducts in the ceilings and walls of Vail Mountain School, are complicated, yet promising. They’re also part of the reason the private school plans to begin educating its 450 students in classrooms five days a week later this month.

Although this building is among the first in Colorado to have the disinfection system installed, other school districts and public buildings are lining up for installation of the technology, too.

Deals are pending and “demand is extremely strong in the state of Colorado,” said Synexis Senior Vice President Douglas Bosma, who lives in the Vail Valley and whose children attend Vail Mountain School.

