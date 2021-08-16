Vail joins Aug. 19 demo day for electric bikes

Learn more about the growing phenomenon of electric bicycle use and take a test ride during E-Bike Demo Day from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Mountain Recreation Field House in Edwards. The event is sponsored by town of Vail, Climate Action Collaborative, Eagle River Water and Sanitation District, Eagle County and Walking Mountains Science Center.

A variety of brands of e-bikes will be available for the public to demo free of charge from area distributors Moontime Cyclery, Mountain Pedaler, Pedal Power, Quiet Kat, Sun and Ski, Venture Sports, Wildsyde and High Gear Cyclery. To take part in the demo, participants are asked to bring a helmet from home. In addition to the free demos, $100 gift cards from each of the participating businesses will be raffled off during the event.

E-bike supporters say the machines provide an opportunity for residents to ride longer distances in less time compared to conventional bicycles. Since e-bikes provide an electric assist, they work well for running errands and hauling cargo without having to exert a large amount of effort to do so. However, e-bikes do provide a moderate physical activity outlet, most are legal on bike paths and roadways, and typically don’t require additional licensing or insurance requirements. As a result, e-bikes represented 88% of global bicycle sales in 2018.

According to the 2017 Eagle County Energy Inventory, transportation is the largest source of carbon pollution in Eagle County, and e-bikes are an excellent alternative to driving alone in a car. The Eagle County Climate Action Plan, updated in 2020 and re-adopted in 2021, established an ambitious goal of 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030.

On average, each resident in Eagle County commutes 40 miles per day (according to the 2017 Eagle County Energy Inventory). If Eagle County residents left their cars behind twice a week, and utilized other modes of transportation including walking, biking, skating, or carpooling, an average of 38.9 pounds of carbon per Eagle County household would be prevented from entering the atmosphere each day, or 233,000 tons of carbon emissions each year. This action alone would represent a 17% reduction in transportation-related carbon emissions in Eagle County.

For more information, email Beth Markham, Vail environmental sustainability coordinator, bmarkham@vailgov.com , or call 970-479-2333.