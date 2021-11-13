Vail launches new tech for transit, RideVail

Town of Vail buses now operate under a new transit operations management system called RideVail.

Vail Daily archive

The town of Vail has implemented a new transit operations management system called RideVail. The new Syncromatics intelligent transportation system replaces the previously used Nextbus system and is intended to improve bus operations as well as facilitate better passenger information distribution. Real time bus information is now hosted at Ride.Vailgov.com .

All buses are equipped with two monitors that display upcoming stop information. There are also automated interior and exterior audible announcement systems that can announce upcoming stops as well as public service announcements. In addition, each bus has free public Wi-Fi and automatic passenger counters.

RideVail includes bus locations, arrival predictions, crowding levels, and service alerts. New bus stop signs with QR codes along outlying routes are being produced that will direct passengers to the RideVail web page. This information is also embedded in the Town’s website at vailgov.com/real-time-bus .

In addition, the town has integrated its real time transit information to Google Maps and is currently in the process of integrating with other third-party trip planning apps to enable easy access to information for guests and locals already familiar with those platforms.

New LCD displays in the Vail Transportation Center and Lionshead Transit Center are in development that will display departure times for both Vail Transit and ECO Transit buses. Other improvements include the installation of new larger LED signs at the Covered Bridge Eastbound, Covered Bridge Westbound and Lionshead Village Eastbound stops. Two of the in-town LED signs that have been replaced will be reinstalled in the two West Vail Mall bus shelters.

The new system has improved operations management software to assist in dispatching as well as the collection of key operational data such as driver and route on time performance; run times, and stop level ridership to help inform planning decisions.

The project was funded in part by a $350,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation.