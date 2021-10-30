Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council launches sustainability campaign

The Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council, which is responsible for marketing the destination to visitors during the non-winter months, has launched a sustainability campaign to educate both local residents and guests on important practices to help protect and preserve the area for years to come. The VLMDAC is responsible for creating economic vitality in the Town of Vail during the spring, summer and fall and is funded by a 1.4 percent Vail lodging tax that was passed by voters in 1999.

Over the last two months, the VLMDAC has put an emphasis on launching an ongoing, year-round educational campaign to raise awareness with visitors and residents on the importance of respecting and protecting our natural assets.

The VLMDAC’s sustainability education effort not only is designed for direct-to-consumer messages but provides local businesses and lodges with tools to help share important principles. The initial focus of the campaign includes:

Integration of the town of Vail’s “Love Vail” sustainability programming onto DiscoverVail.com, the destination marketing website created by the VLMDAC. The content is designed to inform locals and visitors about the collective efforts the destination has taken to protect and preserve the region, as well as how people can get involved in these initiatives.

A pre-arrival sustainability quiz was launched to help educate visitors on things that they can do before visiting Vail to better prepare and care for the destination while they are here. Those who complete the quiz have an opportunity to win a free trip to Vail.

A sustainability toolkit has been developed including information on Leave No Trace principles, tips for preparing for a visit to Vail, resources for getting involved in the program and more. The toolkit has been shared with all Vail local businesses and lodging partners. Content includes everything from turnkey copy which hotels can include in pre-arrival emails to social media posts, post-stay survey copy and information for websites. This information has been shared to encourage businesses and the lodging community to integrate this messaging into their guest outreach.

Educational brochures are being distributed at the Welcome Centers in Vail Village and Lionshead, as well as in select businesses around town.

Key sustainability efforts also are being integrated into Discover Vail’s direct marketing campaign to customers including paid social media targeting visitors’ pre-arrival and while in-resort as well as a dedicated email campaign.

For more information on the VLMDAC’s ongoing efforts or to find out how your business can get involved, please contact Liz Gladitsch, economic development specialist for the town of Vail, at (970) 477-3417 or lgladitsch@vailgov.com .