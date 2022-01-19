Vail lodging picture strong this season, despite COVID impacts

Booking data for mountain resorts show that as COVID-19 cases rise, lodging reservations fall.

DestiMetrics by Inntopia/courtesy image

Winter resort lodging is on a roll. But make no mistake, COVID-19 is still having an impact on reservations and travel.

Tom Foley, the senior vice president of business process and analytics for Inntopia, a lodging research firm, updated the Vail Town Council Tuesday on the state of lodging reservations so far this season

The news is mostly good, and Vail is outperforming most of the western mountain destination business in occupancy, room rate and revenue.

Taking paid, “on the books” reservations so far this season, the average daily lodging rate is $578 across 17 other western destinations. The rate in Vail is $672. Holiday rates are even higher.

While rates and occupancy are growing — in some cases, now exceeding the pre-pandemic season of 2019-20 — Foley said the current data is the “most stable” seen in some time.

With roughly three months left in this season, on-the-books occupancy is also running at more than 47% for the season so far.

But occupancy is “a bit of a mixed bag,” Foley said. He added, that’s kind of a positive.

“We’re starting to see some normalcy return,” Foley said.

Reservations, however, still largely depend on the spread of COVID-19. As case numbers rise, reservations tend to fall.

People are also tending to book rooms some time before they travel. While Foley said lead times tend to come down in the winter, the better to travel when there’s fresh snow, that trend has slowed recently.

Despite lingering concerns about COVID-19 and rising inflation, Foley’s report showed that consumer confidence remained strong through the end of 2021. Still, the report notes that inflation is starting to hurt those with annual household incomes below $100,000.

Some of those potential headwinds may at some point cause rates to pull back a little, Foley noted, adding that may not be a bad thing in the long run.

Tuesday’s presentation was the first for new Council Member Barry Davis, who noted that the data can help as the town and its businesses prepare for post-pandemic life.

“This is going to provide a lot of conversations for us,” he said.