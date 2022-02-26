Vail looks to keep adding more deed restrictions

Vail’s Solar Vail apartments were built with the help of the town’s purchase of deed restrictions. With cash home purchases dominating the current market, Vail housing officials are looking into ways to help locals buy deed-restricted homes.

The Vail InDEED program has been praised and copied since its 2018 rollout. But the program doesn’t work any more. It’s time for something new.

The InDEED program’s primary aim is to create more deed-restricted housing in the town. The idea is fairly simple: The town, through the Vail Local Housing Authority, contributes part of the purchase price of a home in exchange for a permanent deed restriction. Unlike most other deed restriction programs, Vail InDEED has no income or resale caps. Instead, the permanent restriction limits resales only to people who work in Vail or Eagle County. That keeps units from being turned into second homes — the fate of roughly 90% of all private sales in town.

The system has worked, and has provided homes for several hundred people. But in the current red-hot real estate market in which most sales are cash transactions, usually for more than the original asking price, the mechanics of Vail InDEED don’t work, since it takes at least a few weeks to get buyers qualified for mortgages and approved for InDEED assistance.

That kind of market makes it even more difficult for locals to find housing. So the Vail Housing Department and the Housing Authority on March 1 will ask the Vail Town Council to authorize creation of a program to help keep the deed restrictions coming. The discussion is part of the council’s afternoon meeting that day.

Town housing officials will present the request at the council’s Feb. 28 afternoon meeting. The core of the program is a plan to buy homes with cash, then resell the property to an interested buyer.

“We’re kind of changing course because the market has dried up,” said Steve Lindstrom, the chair of the board of directors for the Vail Local Housing Authority. “Right now people don’t even get the chance” to make an offer, he added.

The money’s there

Lindstrom noted that the town has the resources to start the new program. The request is for $2 million to start. Town officials believe that’s enough to participate in two to three home purchases at any time. Money could come from surplus funds in the current InDEED program, housing mitigation fees and future capital project funds.

Most of that money would be returned to the town as participants buy a home from the town.

Lindstrom noted that if a sale doesn’t go through, the town still holds a valuable asset that can either be sold to another buyer or put into the long-term rental pool. A less-attractive alternative would be to remove the deed restriction and flip the unit on the open market.

“Not too many people get hurt by owning a piece of property in Vail,” he said.

Lindstrom said by working with real estate agents and potential buyers, the town could operate as a kind of middle person, and start accumulating information about potential buyers and sellers.

Vail Housing Director George Ruther said the ultimate goal of any town program should be building the inventory of deed restricted units.

A home buyer assistance program can help the town achieve its housing objectives, he added.

Ruther said he anticipates that a home buyer assistance program would have as few strings attached as possible, which is the case with Vail InDEED.

Without price caps, Ruther said the Housing Authority board can simply refuse a proposed deal that doesn’t seem to meet the program’s objectives.

With few strings attached, Ruther said a participant in the homebuyer program could go from contract to closing in about three weeks. That’s consistent with a cash deal. The program could participate in sales without inspections or appraisals, Ruther said.

Although there are no resale caps on InDEED homes, Ruther said the program is keeping price appreciation below current market activity.

An owner recently sold a one-bedroom, one-bath condo in East Vail for $12,000 more than the 2019 purchase price.

That may seem like a big jump, but, Ruther said, a free-market unit would have sold for much more.

The town’s traditionally deed-restricted units at Vail Commons and the Chamonix townhomes are appreciation capped. Ruther said that cap is 1.5% per year. But sales in those projects are also subject to a buyer lottery with a number of restrictions on the chance of success for most potential buyers.

More deed restrictions

In addition to working on a homebuyer assistance program, Vail’s housing department is also working on a proposal to purchase a number of deed restrictions at the 55-unit Kayak Crossing apartments between EagleVail and Dowd Junction.

The town would buy deed restrictions to help fund a renovation program at the complex. In return, the units would be reserved for workforce housing.

Ruther noted that Kayak Crossing has “among the most affordable” rents in the eastern part of the valley. And, he added, since the town of Avon is a municipal sponsor of the apartments — meaning the town will own the project when current revenue bonds are paid — Ruther said Vail’s participation could open the door for partnerships in a new regional housing authority.

“The win here is collaboration that can occur between municipalities,” Ruther said.

If the town does create a homebuyer assistance program, Lindstrom said he doesn’t expect the town to participate in more than eight or 10 sales per year.

“That would be a success,” Lindstrom said.

“It’s all important,” Lindstrom said of the efforts. “Whatever we can do will help.”