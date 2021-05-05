Vail Mountain Middle School students perform ’High School Musical!’

The musical, which debuted on the Disney Channel in 2006, tells the story of Troy and Gabriella, who despite being from different high school cliques, come together to perform in the school’s musical.

Special to the Daily

The Vail Mountain Middle School is gearing up for a weekend of performances as it presents “High School Musical!” The musical, produced by the middle school theatre department, will be performed live on stage for a limited-capacity in-person audience as well as a virtual audience.

The students will perform the musical at 6:30 p.m. each night from Friday, May 6, to Sunday, May 8.

The musical, which debuted on the Disney Channel in 2006, tells the story of Troy and Gabriella, who despite being from different high school cliques, come together to perform in the school’s musical. It is a coming of age drama as the East High School students deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and (conflicting) extracurricular activities.

“Disney’s ‘High School Musical’ is a modern classic, especially in the eyes of our student body,” said Tony Bender, the Vail Mountain School Theatre Director. “It tells a tale that is very relatable to our students — what happens when your multiple commitments conflict with each other, and how do I manage my friends, my romantic interests, and my activities while keeping everything together?”

Vail Mountain Middle School will have performances starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6, Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8. A limited number of in-person tickets are available at vms.booktix.com for $15 each. Tickets to watch the live-streamed version of the performances can be purchased through ShowTix4U for $10 each.