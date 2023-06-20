Vail Mountain School introduces two new scholarships

Seniors are helped with their cap and gowns, a Vail Mountain School commencement tradition.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Vail Mountain School (VMS) announces the immediate launch of two new scholarships: the Intellectual Adventurers Scholarship and the Rising Leaders Scholarship. These awards represent VMS’s commitment to recognizing exceptional students who demonstrate outstanding intellectual potential, leadership qualities, and a dedication to giving back to their community. Students who begin an application now for admission in the 2023-24 school year are eligible for a scholarship valued at $10,000 annually toward their tuition through the 12th grade.

The Intellectual Adventurers Scholarship is specifically designed for rising fifth graders (2023-24 school year) who possess an intellectual curiosity and a fearless attitude toward exploring new frontiers. It offers students the opportunity to engage in experiential and outdoor education, space to take academic risks, and the environment in which to reach their highest potential. By enrolling at VMS in the fifth grade, students will benefit from early integration into a vibrant K-12 community where lasting connections with teachers and peers are built, and where critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills are honed in preparation for success in middle school.

The fifth-grade year at VMS provides numerous leadership opportunities both inside and outside the classroom, setting the stage for expansive personal growth and achievement. The Rising Leaders Scholarship is aimed at Upper School students (grades 9-12 in the 2023-24 school year) who demonstrate promise in leadership in any or all of the domains of VMS’s mission: developing character, seeking knowledge, and building community. Upper Schoolers at VMS actively serve as role models, leading student organizations, mentoring peers, collaborating through teamwork, and engaging in community service that gives back to both the school community and the world beyond. With the support of two college counselors and a dedicated faculty, students cultivate the skills required to go confidently in the direction of their dreams. Steve Bileca, Head of School at VMS, expressed his excitement about the new scholarship opportunities. “We are proud to introduce the Intellectual Adventurers Scholarship and the Rising Leaders Scholarship as testament to our commitment to providing exceptional educational experiences for students in our region. These scholarships embody our belief in nurturing intellectual curiosity and achievement, cultivating leadership skills, and empowering students to become confident, compassionate, and successful individuals,” Bileca said

Vail Mountain School is able to offer a limited number of these $10,000 scholarships this summer to students who are not yet enrolled at VMS. In doing so, VMS proudly extends the chance for a transformational education to new and talented individuals within our local community. To learn more about the Intellectual Adventurers Scholarship and the Rising Leaders Scholarship, visit the Vail Mountain School website .