Vail Mountain School performs final night of A Chorus Line musical

The final performance of the Vail Mountain School’s musical, “A Chorus Line: High School Edition,” will take place Saturday, April 3. This is the end of the production’s three-night run.

The musical, produced by the Upper School Theatre Department, will be performed in person for a limited-capacity audience and will be livestreamed for a virtual audience starting at 6:30 p.m.

“A Chorus Line” tells the story of 17 dancers as they audition for a part on a Broadway musical. Combining elements of dance, song and drama, the show explores the inner lives and ambitions of the dancers leading up to the audition. When the curtain closes, the audition is over and only eight dancers remain.

The show’s top musical numbers include “What I Did for Love,” “One,” “I Can Do That,” “At the Ballet,” “The Music and the Mirror,” and “I Hope I Get It.”

“’A Chorus Line’ is a show that really highlights those who would not necessarily be in the spotlight, and shows that they too have their own personalities, joys, struggles, and traumas,” said Tony Bender, the Vail Mountain School theatre director. “Deciding on this show was both a bold and easy choice for me to pick. While it is by no means an easy show, it is a perfect chance to highlight a lot of the dancer talent we have in the VMS Upper School.”

And of course, the story resonates with the student performer’s personal journey to the stage.

”’A Chorus Line’ gives you a look at the intense process it takes to audition for a show as well as gives insights into the lives of chorus people who may not be as front and center as the leads of a show, but who are the heart and strength of any amazing musical,“ said Quinn Kelley, a senior who plays Maggie and has acted in every VMS production since her freshmen year.

A limited number of in-person tickets as well as streaming pass tickets can be purchased at vms.booktix.com . In-person tickets are $15 each and livestream tickets are $7.50.