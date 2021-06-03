Vail Mountain’s Gondola One to open June 11-13

This story will be updated.

With the return of Vail’s GoPro Mountain Games, Vail Mountain will operate Gondola One early from Friday, June 11 through Sunday, June 13.

Gondola One will operate for Scenic Gondola Rides from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day of the weekend. The Vail Village Ticket Office will open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during that time.

One child under 12 rides will receive a complimentary ride with the purchase of an adult ticket, and grab and go food and beverage will be available at Sarge’s Deck.

A Lunch and Ride option is also available. Due to snowmelt, only hiking below MidVail will be available.

Epic and Epic Local Pass Holders for the 2021 — 2022 season receive complimentary scenic gondola rides. Epic Pass Holders for the coming winter season can reap the winter Epic Mountain Rewards. Those rewards save users 20% on food, lodging, and rentals. Pass holders can also save on activities inclusing golf and bike rentals. Bike Hauls will begin from Gondola One and Eagle Bahn Gondola on June 19.