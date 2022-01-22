Vail moving away from big concerts

December’s Powabunga shows in Vail drew thousands of people to town.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive

Vail’s funding of big events has long been a staple of the town’s entertainment scene. That scene seems to be shifting.

Instead of putting large sums into weekend events, the town, along with Vail Resorts, will put a combined $250,000 — $125,000 each — into a seven-week period this spring.

In a Jan. 18 presentation to the Vail Town Council, Vail Economic Development Director Mia Vlaar said her department, in concert with the resort company, is “reassessing” what March and April should look like this spring.

While nothing’s yet to the signed-contract stage, Vlaar said the general idea is to continue the early-season success of the Revely program. And, instead of large concert crowds, a memo to the council states that the idea is to use the seven-week period to enhance the Vail experience for “guests, employees and residents.”

Lauren Barotz, Vail Resorts’ director of resort Marketing, told council members that those working on the project felt it would “be more meaningful to amplify the experience” through weeks, not just a couple of weekends.

Vlaar said the idea for a stretched-out spring experience also fits with the idea of the town’s DiscoverVail efforts in highlighting non-skiing activities.

Vlaar added that the idea behind the new effort is to provide entertainment and experiences that fall somewhere between the bigger concerts and the town’s “ambient” music in the resort villages.

The idea is to book “mid-scale” entertainment, but to stay away from the big concerts.

Vail Special Events Coordinator Jeremy Gross said the idea is for entertainment to land somewhere between the Shakedown Presents outdoor shows that began in 2020 and the bigger-name Street Beat shows that filled Vail Village in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Those shows ended in 2011.

While the town’s 2022 budget included $300,000 for Spring Back to Vail, Gross said his department had told promoters the town was holding back on funding anything beyond March 31. That fits in with how the town is re-thinking how the Commission on Special Events helps fund events.

Gross added that the town also hasn’t had any discussions with Powabunga promoters since December.

Barotz told council members that Vail Resorts’ contribution is money, and not just marketing.

Council member Travis Coggin said he was somewhat conflicted about the idea, noting that Spring Back has traditionally been an end-of-season party. He said he’s worried that the big show would be replaced by “more stuff.”

Council member Jen Mason said she’d like to see something done for the town’s front-line employees.

Vlaar replied that the ideas so far are focused on “anyone who’s experiencing Vail,” adding there are a lot of ways to reach out to employees.

Council member Kevin Foley noted that the current allocation still leaves already-budgeted money available if another event comes up. For now, though, it’s time to define what this project will become.

“We’re looking for that sweet spot — big enough for a fun, inviting atmosphere, but stretched across seven weeks,” Gross said.