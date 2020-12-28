Vail neighborhood parking variances needed for gatherings

If you’ll be entertaining a handful of guests in Vail this holiday season, add the Vail Police Department to your holiday checklist. The department is available to help coordinate on-street parking for overflow guests. Remember, Eagle County public health orders limit private gatherings to 10 people from no more than two households.

While Vail prohibits on-street parking in outlying neighborhoods, temporary parking variances are available by calling the Vail Police Department, 970-479-2201, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Callers will be connected to an officer who will ask for the date and time of the event, the host’s name and phone number, plus an approximate number of overflow vehicles anticipated.

The party host and an on-duty officer will then collaborate to determine safe locations for the overflow, which will be given to others on duty. In the event of a snowstorm, the variance is automatically revoked to allow for street maintenance.

The parking variance process takes about 10 minutes to complete and is worth the effort to eliminate unwelcome parking tickets. For more information, call 970-479-2201.