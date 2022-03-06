Vail officials call delivery pilot program a success

Town officials say a pilot program in Vail to replace big trucks with small electric delivery vehicles has been successful so far.

Town of Vail/courtesy photo

Vail’s pilot program for Vail Village loading and delivery may become permanent.

During a March 1 update to the Vail Town Council, Town Manager Scott Robson said the program, which uses electric delivery vehicles staged from a central loading area, now accounts for roughly 40% of all merchandise volume brought into the village.

Robson added that the program initially worked with firms to put nine delivery trucks into the dock. That number has doubled.

The goal is ultimately to get all of the village’s merchandise delivered via the new system, which is being run by Edwards-based 106 West. But that’s going to take some work, and will come with some costs.

Robson said the program at full capacity will take just more than $1 million per year, and will require roughly double the current staff and vehicles.

While working on a formula to expand the program, Robson noted that it’s been some years since the town raised its business license fees. And, he added, the town wants to “equitably” pass on costs to businesses and trucking firms.

Getting delivery trucks out of Vail Village has long been on the town’s to-do list, since idling trucks make noise and put exhaust fumes into an area with a lot of pedestrian traffic, as well as lodging rooms and condos. Lionshead is laid out differently than Vail Village, so loading and delivery isn’t a problem there.

The current program is set to expire April 24, which is closing day on Vail Mountain. Robson said Vail Police Commander Ryan Kenney, who put together the program, has said a six-month program extension would cost roughly $350,000.

Vail getting to 100% participation from businesses “would make us the leader in North America,” Robson said, adding that the next step in the project will be getting trash and recycling trucks off the streets of Vail Village.