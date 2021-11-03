Vail opens nominations for 2022 Trailblazer Award

Nominations for the 2022 Vail Trailblazer Award are being accepted by the Vail Town Clerk’s Office through Dec. 15. The award is presented annually by the Vail Town Council to recognize an individual, couple or team that exemplifies the spirit and fortitude in making Vail a great community through one or more actions that make a lasting impact.

Nomination forms are available online at vailgov.com , by contacting the Town Clerk’s Office, 970-479-2136 or by email at tnagel@vailgov.com .

Nominated actions should demonstrate pioneering contributions of time, talent, courage, leadership, vision or other attributes that have made a significant impact to the overall betterment of the Vail community. Those contributions need not be limited to achievements within the past year but may be cumulative over a period of years.

The selected recipient for 2022 will become Vail’s seventh honoree following the award’s creation in 2016 as part of the town’s 50th birthday celebration. Recipients have included Dr. Thomas Steinberg (2016), Vi and Byron Brown (2017), Sheika and Pepi Gramshammer (2018), Glenn Porzak (2019), Josef Staufer (2020) and Sally and Bill Hanon (2021).

Selection of the 2022 Trailblazer will be announced by the Vail Town Council in January. The recipient will be recognized by a mayoral proclamation as well as other honors. Nominations will be reviewed by a selection committee appointed by the Town Council.

For more information, call the Vail Town Clerk’s Office, 970-479-2136.