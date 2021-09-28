Vail overnight parking free again, for a while

Free overnight parking will be available in the Vail Village and Lionshead structures beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 and extending to the start of the ski season, which is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12.

The $35 overnight fee has been in place since Memorial Day weekend and was implemented for a third season this summer to discourage overnight vehicle storage. Parking has remained free throughout the summer for vehicles parked during the day and evening. The overnight rate has been assessed for vehicles parked between 4 and 5 a.m. to help free up spaces for day users. The last charge for overnight parking will be from 4 to 5 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Vail’s winter parking rates and associated operations for the 2021-2022 season were finalized Sept. 21 by the Vail Town Council. Rates for the coming winter are unchanged. For a listing of parking rates from the upcoming season, visit http://www.vailgov.com/parking .