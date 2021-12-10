Vail police hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’

Officers from the Vail Police Department are inviting community members to join them for coffee and conversation between 9 and 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at Yeti’s Grind in Solaris Plaza, located at 141 East Meadow Drive in Vail.

The Coffee with a Cop sessions are a continuation of the department’s community policing efforts aimed at improving relationships between police officers and community members and to provide additional opportunities for community conversations.

This event will focus on theft prevention. As always, officers are open to any and all questions from the public.

For more information, contact Sgt. Christopher Botkins, 970-479-2222.