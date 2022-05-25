Vail police remind residents, visitors to lock vehicles

Following recent vehicle thefts that have occurred in the town of Vail , the Vail Police Department is reminding everyone to lock their vehicles and secure or hide belongings in vehicles or take them inside.

Over the past two years, a large number of motor vehicle and property thefts that have occurred in Eagle and Summit Counties involved unlocked vehicles with the keys left inside. As the weather warms up and the community transitions from skis to bikes, the department also encourages everyone to be sure bikes are locked up inside. Bike chains or locks on vehicles or racks can be easily compromised — the best way to protect your property is to keep it out of sight.

The Vail Police Department also encourages registering skis, snowboards and bikes using the following website so the information is on file if it is ever needed: VailGov.com/government/departments/police/police-services-programs/equipment-registration-form

Crimes of opportunity are always present, so don’t present the opportunity. As always, if you see something suspicious, never hesitate to report it via the Vail Communications non-emergency number at 970-479-2201 or 911 in the case of an immediate emergency.