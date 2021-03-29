Vail police respond to mental health crisis Monday on Vail Pass

The Vail Police Department early Monday morning received a 911 call about a suicidal person. A description of the subject and his vehicle was provided to officers and a search was initiated.

After receiving the call at At 5:43 a.m., the vehicle was located at 7:11 a.m. on Interstate 70 at mile marker 187 on Vail Pass parked on the shoulder of the westbound lanes, approximately five miles east of Vail.

A Vail police officer pulled behind the vehicle and as the officer was exiting the patrol vehicle, the subject, a male from Eagle County got out of his vehicle and ran out into traffic. The subject was struck by a commercial motor vehicle traveling westbound. The driver of the commercial vehicle was able to slow significantly before striking the subject.

In large part because of the commercial vehicle driver’s ability to slow down, the subject had minor injuries. The subject was taken to Vail Health for medical treatment and mental health evaluation.

The Vail Police Department encourages anyone experiencing mental health issues to reach out for help. For more information on local behavioral health resources, visit eaglevalleybh.org , speakupreachout.org or call the Eagle Hope Center at 970-306-4673, Colorado Crisis Services 844-493-8255 or text TALK to 38255.