Vail real estate veteran Cavanagh joins Berkshire Hathaway

Kristi Cavanagh, a 20-year veteran of the Vail Valley real estate scene, has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties as a broker associate and team member with Karin O’Quinn in the Vail Village office.

Born in Freeport, Illinois, Cavanagh moved to the Vail Valley in 1998. She started her professional career working for a real estate developer before deciding to become a Realtor. She then earned designations through the Graduate Realtor Institute as a certified residential specialist and resort and second-home property specialist.

“We’re delighted to have Kristi join our Vail Village office and partner with Karin, both of whom bring depth of knowledge, professionalism and outstanding client service,” said Michael Slevin, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties. “We’re honored to have them both on our team and working together.”

A graduate of Illinois State University, Cavanagh is married to Dale Bugby, whom she met in Vail. Outside of real estate, she enjoys traveling, reading, and cycling. Cavanagh can be reached at 970-376-7744 or kristic@bhhsvail.net .