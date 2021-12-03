Vail Rec District to host Ugly Sweater Fun Run

The upcoming U.S. Bank Ugly Sweater Fun Run will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11, taking runners through Vail while helping The Community Market and local toy drives.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy Photo

Get those ugly sweaters out because the Vail Recreation District’s 2021 U.S. Bank Ugly Sweater Fun Run is just around the corner. The festive morning run will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11, taking runners through Vail while helping The Community Market and local toy drives.

This is a non-competitive event that will start and finish at Bart & Yeti’s in Lionshead. Starting at 8:30 a.m., two distances will be offered to runners, a 5K option and a one-mile option. The 5K course is approximately three miles long and weaves in and around Lionshead and Vail Village.

Santa Claus will be kicking off the merriment and leading runners through town on his snow bike. The course will be filled with fun stops and challenges along the route. Following the race, Bart & Yeti’s will host an after-party with free burritos, breakfast beer, hot chocolate and raffle goodies.

Prizes will be awarded at the after-party for best outfits (for adults, kids and dogs) and biggest donations. There will also be an award for the best-dressed team.

Sign up in advance at vailrec.com/register so race staff know how many people to expect. Entry cost is $5 with donation of food or a new, unwrapped toy for the event’s charitable partners. All entry fees go to the charitable partners as well. Cash donations will also be accepted on the day of the race.

If you don’t want to run but would still like to make a donation, you can drop off your item at the start/finish area from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on race day. Currently, there are additional donation drop-off boxes at Dobson Ice Arena, the Imagination Station, the Vail Nordic Center and Gravity Haus in Vail. Plus, all Edward Jones locations in Eagle County (Gypsum, Eagle, Edwards and Avon) will be collecting food and toys.

The U.S. Bank Ugly Sweater Run is presented by The Steadman Clinic and Eagle Valley Behavioral Health with additional support from Bart & Yeti’s, Edward Jones and the Vail Daily.

For more information, visit Vailrec.com , call 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com .