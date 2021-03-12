Vail reminds public of mask protocols and patience ahead of busy weekend

The town of Vail anticipates another bustling weekend with spring skiers and riders drawn by forecasted snowfall. With the high demand, visitors and transit users are urged to be patient when using the town bus system. Social distancing, rider caps, and mask wearing are mandated by the state to align with public health protocols. Riding during off-peak times or finding alternative methods of transportation are encouraged.

For motorists driving to the mountain, visit the town of Vail Parking Counts page for live parking counts and sign up for EC Alerts for updates on road closures and delays.

Visitors are reminded that Colorado has a mask mandate in effect for all public indoor spaces and the town of Vail has mandatory outdoor mask zones for high trafficked areas within its villages. Many of these areas also contain public consumption zones, which allow for social distancing while consuming food and beverages purchased at local restaurants. Masks are mandatory except when taking a bite of food or sip of drink and group size is limited to 8 or less. Please, no mingling at other tables.