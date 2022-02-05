Vail reports early-season events paid off

Dierks Bentley was one of the featured performers at December’s Snow Days in Vail. Promoters say the weekend events brought about 14,000 people into town.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive

While the town of Vail is re-evaluating its event spending for 2022, some of the town’s spending paid dividends at the end of 2021.

The Vail Town Council recently received an update on early-season events — from the resort’s opening day to Jan. 2.

The report from the Vail Economic Development office indicates that the town saw “record-setting” visitation in the season’s first weeks. That came despite limited terrain open on Vail Mountain, staffing shortages across the local economy and a spike in COVID-19 cases.

With all that, the town’s Net Promoter Score, a measure of guest satisfaction, was at a number that lands the town in the “excellent” category.

Vail Special Events Coordinator Jeremy Gross noted that the scores were slightly higher for overnight guests than day guests.

Seven weeks of activities

The town’s early-season activities included a seven-week stretch of events from the Revely Vail and Vail Holidays programs.

Revely Vail, which was started to complement Vail Resorts’ snowmaking expansion on Vail Mountain, just finished its third season. The 2021 events included enhanced lighting, and a kiosk in Sunbird Park featuring custom skis with video monitors displaying historic ski footage from the Colorado Snowsports Museum. The events also included musical performances, Vail Astronomy Nights, skating shows and and a holiday market.

With the advent of the Christmas holiday season, events included a Winterfest Ice Display, visits from Santa and a New Year’s Eve fireworks show.

The town spent about $175,000 on those events.

Early season events also also included consecutive December weekends of music events in town, Snow Days and Powabunga. The town’s total spending was $600,000 for those events.

Thousands came to Vail

Katie Tille of Highline Sports & Entertainment told council members that about 14,000 people attended Snow Days events, adding that while ticket sales didn’t hit the firm’s targets, the concert’s VIP sections were sold out.

Powabunga, the event the following weekend, also drew big crowds. Austin Gavlak of Full Send Productions told council members that the firm’s research indicates that 90% of those who attended were in Vail primarily for the events. Those guests were primarily between 25 and 35 years old, and brought in roughly $6 million in economic impact.

The events were sold out “weeks in advance,” Gavlak said, adding the event’s VIP packages were sold out months in advance of the shows.

Tickets ranged from $200 to $500, and 95% of those attending purchased multi-day tickets.

Council member Barry Davis asked Gavlak if it was true that one VIP guest bought a $15,000 bottle of champagne. Gavlak confirmed the story. Davis said that’s an example of weekend guests spending more than many people may think.

Council member Jen Mason said the Powabunga crowd consisted of the people Vail likes to attract.

“We want to hook them young; they’ll love Vail and keep coming back,” Mason said.

While Powabunga was a success, Gavlak said the events showed room for improvements, from better security to perhaps limiting the number of tickets sold and improving pickup and dropoff zones.

Town Manager Scott Robson told council members that the town also learned some lessons from the big events.

“We’re really putting in extra effort operationally,” Robson said, thanking the town’s police, fire and public works departments for their efforts during those weekends.