Vail Resorts case settlement deadline is Friday

Vail Resorts workers will have until May 20 to decide if they want to join a class-action lawsuit available to those who worked for the company between 2014 and 2021, but also involves other workers in other states. The lawsuit alleges failure to provide proper meal and/or rest periods, failure to reimburse expenses, failure to provide accurate employment records upon request and other labor law violations.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Vail Resorts workers have until Friday to postmark an objection or opt out request in the settlement of a class-action case being sought against the company.

The case is being carried out in the South Lake Tahoe area but involves Vail Resorts workers from Wyoming, Indiana, Ohio, Washington, Minnesota, Vermont, New York, Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin, Colorado, Missouri, California, Pennsylvania, Utah and New Hampshire. Attorney plaintiffs have alleged extra work required off the clock, expenses incurred, and other unpaid labor and expenses being provided to the company by workers.

Vail Resorts, while denying the allegations, has agreed to the terms of a preliminary settlement.

A hearing to finalize the settlement has been set for June 17 in El Dorado County Superior Court in South Lake Tahoe.

The settlement provides that Vail Resorts will pay $13,100,000.00 to fully resolve the claims in the action.

The attorneys for the class would receive $4,366,666.67 under the agreement. The class is estimated to include as many as 100,000 current and former Vail Resorts workers.

Class members have expressed cause to opt out of the case , claiming it’s a low settlement amount with high attorney compensation costs.

Those class members, if they do not want to opt out, are still welcome to file an objection with the court, expressing their opinions about the settlement. Those workers are also welcome appear at the final approval hearing to raise an objection, and doing so will not prevent workers from receiving settlement check if their objection is not recognized, according to the attorneys negotiating the settlement on behalf of the plaintiffs.

“If the court approves the Settlement despite your objection, you will still be bound by the settlement,” according to ResortSettlement.com , a website set up by the attorneys for the plaintiffs.

If, however, worker objections prompt the court to deny the approval, no settlement payments will be sent out, and the action will continue.

To submit a written objection, workers need to identify this case name and number: Hamilton v. Heavenly Valley, Limited Partnership, Case No. SC20210148, Superior Court of the State of California, County of El Dorado; and be submitted to the court by filing it with the court.

Workers can also make their objection in person by appearing at the final approval hearing scheduled for 1:30 on June 17, 2022 in Courtroom Department 4 of the Superior Court of the State of California, County of El Dorado, located at 1354 Johnson Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150, in Department 4, to have your objection heard by the court.