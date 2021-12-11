Vail Resorts sold 2.1 million Epic Passes for 2021-22 season after cutting prices by 20%

Vail Ski Patrol watches skiers and boarders get off Mountain Top Express on Opening Day last month in Vail. The weather was a mix of sun and clouds.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Vail Resorts’ decision to cut the price of its Epic Passes by 20% spurred 2.1 million skiers to buy the passes, which range from early purchased day tickets to unrestricted, season-long access.

That’s a 700,000 bump in passes from 2020-21 and 900,000 more than than the 2019-20 season.

The company on Thursday reported its earnings for the first quarter of its fiscal 2022 year, which ended Oct. 31. Since summer operations at its resorts are winding down in August, September and October, the company always posts a loss in the first quarter. And this year was no different, with Vail Resorts reporting a loss of $139.3 million for the quarter, compared to $153.8 in the same quarter last year.

But the first quarter report gives investors a glimpse into the coming season. The number of season passes the company sold climbed 47% for the 2021-22 season compared to the previous season and revenue from those pass sales climbed 21%. Pass sales for 2021-22 are up 76% compared to the 2019-2020 season.

