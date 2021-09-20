Vail Resorts to require proof of vaccination for guests at cafeterias along with all workers

Vail Resorts announced Monday that face coverings will be required at its properties in indoor settings, including in restaurants, lodging properties, restrooms, retail and rental locations, and buses, during the 2021-22 ski season.



Proof of vaccination will be required of guests wishing to dine indoors, but will not be required for an indoor bathroom visit, according to Vail Resorts’ 2021-22 winter operating plan published Monday.

The ski operator also announced face coverings will be required at its properties in indoor settings, including in restaurants, lodging properties, restrooms, retail and rental locations, and buses, during the 2021-22 ski season.

Employees will also be required to be vaccinated “for their safety and protection as well as the safety and protection of guests and resort communities, and in compliance with the recent rules announced under the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration,” according to the operating plan.

Vail and Beaver Creek spokesperson John Plack said current employees who are not vaccinated have until Nov. 15 to do so.

Vail is still on track for a Nov. 12 opening, according to a release sent out on Monday.

Participate in The Longevity Project The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health. Get Tickets!

Vail Resorts ski areas in the U.S. will not require a reservation this season, a policy which is consistent with messaging put out by CEO Rob Katz in a letter to pass holders this spring.

In Monday’s announcement, Katz said the company is fortunate in the fact that the core experience it provides for guests takes place outdoors.

“However, as we welcome guests from around the world to the indoor experience at our resorts, we feel it’s important to do our part to combat the spread of COVID-19,” Katz said. “We all need the opportunity to enjoy and experience the great outdoors, and we could not be more excited to welcome guests back to our resorts for the 2021-22 ski and ride season.”

Other key details from the announcement include Vail Resorts’ plan to operate gondolas at normal capacity, “optimizing guest movement around its resorts.”

Face coverings will not be required outdoors, in lift lines, or on chairlifts or gondolas, unless required by local public health orders, Vail Resorts confirmed.

Reservations will still be required for dining, but the company is expecting “significantly more seating and dining capacity than last season, and intends to open reservations one day prior, versus the day-of last season.”

Proof of vaccination will be required for guests ages 12 and over at all indoor, on-mountain quick-service (cafeteria-style) restaurants, and the requirement includes guests 12 and over in ski and ride school programs that include lunch.

The proof of vaccination requirement does not apply to fine dining establishments like The 10th at Vail.

“Consistent with many other large-scale indoor activities and venues, Vail Resorts believes the vaccine requirement is important for the protection of its guests and employees, given the number of people using these facilities and the fact that guests will not be wearing face coverings while eating and drinking,” the company stated. “This is currently the only part of the resort experience that will require proof of vaccination, unless required by local public health.”

More details from the operating plan are available at snow.com/info/winter-experience .