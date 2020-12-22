Vail rolls out online employee housing compliance process

New for the town of Vail’s 2020 annual employee housing compliance, the Vail Housing Department has created an online sworn compliance statement and compliance form.

The goal of this effort is to enhance customer service and increase customer convenience. The online process replaces the notarized affidavit requirement and allows owners to click, upload and sign the documents online. A secure method of providing documentation to the housing department has been implemented to ensure protection of personal information.

Letters were mailed Dec. 17 to all deed-restricted property owners with a compliance deadline of Feb. 1, 2021.

The town requires an annual compliance statement from owners of nearly 350 properties in Vail to verify and ensure that deed-restricted homes are being occupied by persons and families in compliance with the terms of the deed restriction. In part, the terms require persons residing in the home to work a minimum of 30 hours per week on an annualized basis for a business located within Eagle County. The homes maybe owner occupied or long-term rentals. Short term rental of deed restricted properties is prohibited.

In 2017, the Vail Town Council adopted a housing goal of acquiring 1,000 additional deed-restrictions by the year 2027 to add to the nearly 700 properties already deed-restricted at the time.

The compliance link is https://vailgovrecords.com/Forms/EH_Compliance.