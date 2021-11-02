Vail sales tax proposal leads in early returns

Election judges count ballots Tuesday at the Eagle County government building in Eagle.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Vail officials for several years have discussed creating a stable fund for housing. In early returns Tuesday, Ballot Issue 2A was leading, 645 votes to 608. If that lead holds through the evening, Vail will increase its sales tax by .5%. The tax doesn’t apply to grocery purchases.

The ballot language states that the sales tax increase — the first rate increase since 1974 — could raise more than $4 million in its first year. The tax exempts grocery purchases. The tax would add $5 to a $1,000 purchase.

The Vail Town Council earlier this year agreed to put the question to voters in the wake of a summer survey of voters. That survey, conducted by Magellan Strategies, received responses from 665 Vail voters, about half the number that usually participate in town elections.

That survey found that 82% of voters between the ages of 18 and 44 consider housing to be a “big problem.” Of the voters older than 65, fewer than half — 48% — agreed that housing is a big problem.

Overall, though, a solid majority expressed support for a possible housing tax.

While most public figures supported the measure, it did have opponents. At a September candidate forum, Vail Town Council candidates Niko Sayag and Jonathan Staufer both said they opposed the tax.

Sayag noted the lack of buildable land in town, and that he didn’t want to burden local residents any more than they are. Staufer said the proposal is “far too broad” in its language.

In a Vail Daily column, longtime Vail resident Kaye Ferry wrote that her opposition stems from the tax not being only for those working in Vail.

While $4 million per year sounds like a lot of money, the tax by itself is mostly just a good start when it comes to programs. Replacing the Timber Ridge apartments has an estimated $70 million price tag.

But the tax will provide an income source to issue debt, and could provide additional funds for the Vail InDeed program, which helps buy deed restrictions on existing homes.