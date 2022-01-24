Vail seeking those interested in town’s public arts board

Town of Vail Art in Public Places Coordinator Molly Eppard, left, with Denver artist Olive Moya, in front of Moya's mural in the Vail Transportation Center.

John LaConte /Vail Daily archive

The town of Vail is seeking community members to fill five openings on the Art in Public Places Board. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Send letters of interest and experience to: Vail Town Council, Attn. Tammy Nagel, Town Clerk, 75 South Frontage Road, Vail, 81657 by mail or in person, or e-mail to tnagel@vailgov.com .

The five-member Art in Public Places Board meets the first Monday of each month beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the Vail Town Council Chambers. In addition, board members are expected to attend and participate in board-sponsored events and programs throughout the year.

This volunteer board is made up of members who have demonstrated expertise in architecture, art criticism, art education, art history, fine arts, graphic arts, interior design, landscape architecture, town planning and community development or other art and design related backgrounds not specifically mentioned, or who have demonstrated a strong interest in the visual arts and/or civic improvement. To qualify, board members must be residents of the town of Vail and/or an owner of property within the town for at least one year.

The terms of the five appointments will extend to March 31, 2024. The board oversees the town of Vail’s Art in Public Places Program and is responsible for implementation of the program’s policies and selection procedures, acquiring public art by purchase, donation or other means for Vail’s permanent Art in Public Places collection, overseeing the maintenance and preservation of art works displayed in public areas, assisting the program coordinator with fundraising for public art projects, promoting public art through a public education program that will further community appreciation and understanding of the visual arts, publicizing public art projects, annually evaluating the program, selecting artwork and visual arts events for temporary display, encouraging support for and inclusion of public art projects in private sector development and setting program goals on a five-year basis.

The Vail Town Council will conduct interviews during its afternoon session Tuesday, March 1, with the appointment to follow at its evening meeting.

For more information on submission requirements, email Town Clerk Tammy Nagel at tnagel@vailgov.com or call 970-479-2136. For information about the Arts in Public Places program, contact coordinator Molly Eppard at 970-479-2344 or meppard@vailgov.com . For more information about the Art in Public Places program, go to ArtInVail.com.