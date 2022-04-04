Vail seeks applicants for licensing authority

The town of Vail is seeking community members to fill two vacancies on the Vail Local Licensing Authority. The two vacancies are for a two-year term ending May 31, 2024.

Applications are due to the town by 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 11. The Vail Town Council will conduct interviews during its afternoon session on May 17, with appointments taking place at the June 7 evening meeting.

The five-member Vail Local Licensing Authority meets the second Wednesday of each month beginning at 10 a.m. This volunteer board reviews all town of Vail liquor license applications. To qualify, applicants must be U.S. citizens, registered voters within the town of Vail, reside in the town of Vail no less than two years preceding appointment and have no direct financial interest in any license to sell alcoholic beverages or any location having any such license.

Those interested in serving on the Local Licensing Authority can complete an application on the town’s website .

For more information, contact Vail Town Clerk Tammy Nagel at 970-479-2136 or tnagel@vailgov.com . For details about the Local Licensing Authority, contact Deputy Town Clerk Stephanie Bibbens at 970-479-2460 or sbibbens@vailgov.com .