Vail seeks community member to fill board alternate vacancy

The town of Vail is seeking applicants from community members to fill an alternate member vacancy on the town of Vail Building and Fire Code Appeals Board. The board operates with five regular and two alternate members. The term of the new appointment begins Aug. 12 for a partial five-year term ending March 31, 2023. The board meets monthly, as required.

Letters of interest and resumes are due to the town by 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 to: Vail Town Council, Attention Tammy Nagel, Town Clerk, 75 S. Frontage Rd., Vail, CO 81657 by mail or in person, or e-mail to tnagel@vailgov.com . The Vail Town Council will conduct interviews of the citizen applicants during its afternoon session on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with the appointment to follow at its evening meeting.

Duties of the Building and Fire Codes Appeals Board include hearing appeals of aggrieved parties, reviewing equivalency of alternative building materials and methods of construction, and to provide interpretations of the town building and fire codes. The board serves as technical advisors to the Town Council regarding the adoption of proposed code updates and amendments.

For additional information, contact CJ Jarecki, chief building official, at cjarecki@vailgov.com or 970-479-2142.