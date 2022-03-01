Vail seeks members for advisory boards

The town of Vail is seeking community members to fill seven vacancies on two citizen boards. There are four openings on the Planning and Environmental Commission and three vacancies on the Design Review Board.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, March 9. Send letters of interest and experience to: Vail Town Council, Attention: Tammy Nagel, Town Clerk, 75 South Frontage Road, Vail, 81657 by mail or in person, or e-mail to tnagel@vailgov.com .

Qualifications are:

Planning and Environmental Commission applicants must be residents and registered voters in the town of Vail. The commission meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 1 p.m. in the Vail Municipal Building.

This seven-member volunteer board is responsible for the review and determination of requests for variances, subdivisions and conditional use permits, and makes recommendations to the Town Council on special development districts, rezonings, various town of Vail proposed plans, environmental issues and other community matters.

The terms of the appointments are two years, which will begin on April 1, 2022 and end on March 31, 2024. The Vail Town Council will conduct interviews during its afternoon session on Tuesday, March 15, with appointments to follow at its evening meeting.

Design Review Board applicants must be residents and registered voters in the town of Vail. The five-member board meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 3 p.m. in the Vail Municipal Building.

This volunteer board is responsible for reviewing the design of new structures, remodels, sign requests, landscaping plans and other architectural and aesthetic matters. The terms of board appointments are two years, which will begin on April 1, 2022 and end on March 31, 2024.The Vail Town Council will conduct interviews during its afternoon session on Tuesday, March 15, with appointments to follow at its evening meeting.

For more information, contact Vail Town Clerk Tammy Nagel, tnagel@vailgov.com or 970-479-2136. For additional information on the Planning and Environmental Commission or Design Review Board, contact Jonathan Spence, planner manager, 970-479-2321 or jspence@vailgov.com .