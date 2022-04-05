Vail seeks members for Housing Authority

The Town of Vail is seeking applicants to fill a mid-term vacancy and a full-term vacancy on the Vail Local Housing Authority.

The term of the mid-term appointment is effective June 1 and expires May 31, 2026. The term of the full-term vacancy is effective June 1 and expires May 31, 2027. The five-member Vail Local Housing Authority has its regular meetings on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m. and special meetings as needed. Applications are due to the town by 5 p.m. April 27.

Applicants must be a full-time, year-round resident of the town of Vail or full-time resident of Eagle County employed by a business holding a town of Vail business license. Authority members must have a proven ability to be an effective advocate for a full range of housing opportunities and be able to promote a vision for resident-occupied, deed-restricted homes that have been approved of by the majority of the Authority.

The role of authority members is to act as the board of directors for the business of the Vail Local Housing Authority and serve in an advisory role to the Vail Town Council on housing-related matters. The duties may include budget approval, policy recommendations, advocacy, staff oversight, strategic and long-term planning, and making recommendations for development and acquisition parameters.

Technical experience in one of the following areas is desirable: financing large projects, developments, construction management, planning, design and legal. The Vail Town Council and the Vail Local Housing Authority have come together to form “Vail Home Partners,” a collaborative partnership of the Vail Town Council and the Vail Local Housing Authority.

Those interested in serving on the Housing Authority can submit an application on the town’s website .

Applicants will be interviewed by Town Council members at their afternoon meeting on Tuesday, May 3, with the appointment to follow at the May 19 Town Council evening meeting.

For more information on submittal requirements, contact the Vail Town Clerk’s Office at 970-479-2136 or tnagel@vailgov.com . For information about the Vail Local Housing Authority, contact George Ruther, housing director, at 970-479-2145 gruther@vailgov.com .