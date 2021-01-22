Vail seeks partner to start home curbside composting

The town of Vail is soliciting proposals and seeking to partner with a qualified waste hauler to collect and haul residential organic waste including food and yard waste for a pilot program to test the feasibility of adding an organic waste curbside collection program throughout Vail.

Through this pilot program, Vail seeks to gather data and information on the viability of a town-wide curbside composting program and to evaluate the effect of such a program on the county-wide Climate Action Plan goal of reaching a 30% diversion rate by 2030.

The pilot program will include a minimum of 25 households and up to 100 households within designated Vail neighborhoods. The selected respondent will work with the town starting winter of 2021 to consult on program details and community outreach, with collection services commencing no later than May 1. Curbside collection of organics waste will be conducted for a minimum of six months and up to one year, based on the selected respondent proposal and pricing structure.

Throughout the duration of the pilot program the selected respondent will be responsible for data transfer to the town. At the completion of this service the selected respondent will be responsible for working with town staff to analyze and report on the project. The selected respondent will provide participating residents with a wildlife-resistant, locking bucket or bin for weekly compostable organics collection that follows all requirements as established in Vail Town Code. Organics to be collected will include at a minimum all food waste, specific paper products and yard waste.

Vail in 2017 adopted the Climate Action Plan for the Eagle County Community. The plan establishes a goal of a 25% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 and 80% by 2050. As part of that goal, the plan establishes a 30% diversion rate of all waste going to the landfill by 2030 with at least 30% of organics being diverted by 2030.

The 2018 Northwest Colorado Waste Diversion Study indicated that organic waste, including food and yard waste, comprises about 37.4% of all waste in the landfill. When organics break down in the anaerobic environment created in a landfill, they release methane gas, which is a greenhouse gas with an impact 25 times greater than carbon dioxide over a 100-year period.

The town of Vail in 2019 achieved a 27% recycling rate with 3.7% of organics being diverted. Vail residents currently can enroll in a subscription compost service through Vail Honeywagon that provides access to a compost dumpster at the Vail recycling center. The goals of this pilot program are to increase participation in residential composting, increase diversion of organics to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and determine if it is a feasible program to implement fully throughout Vail.

The full Request for Proposals can be found at http://www.vailgov.com/annoucements. The deadline to submit a proposal is Feb. 19.