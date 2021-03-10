Vail seeks promoter for new farmers market in Lionshead

The Vail Commission on Special Events is seeking proposals to produce a famers’ market in Lionshead this summer after a previously-selected event promoter is no longer available to produce the event. Reponses are due March 29 and will be reviewed by the commission at its April 7 meeting.

Based on the success of the Vail Farmers’ Market and Art Show held for many years in Vail Village, the concept of a farmers’ market in Lionshead was presented to the commission during the annual event funding cycle earlier in the year. The concept envisions a weekly market that would complement the Vail Village event from approximately late June through September. Town funding of $26,580 was approved to support the first-time event.

Qualified event producers interested in submitting a proposal to activate the Lionshead Farmers’ Market concept would be responsible for owning and managing all aspects of the event including, but not limited to, site operations, permitting, insurance, marketing, sponsorship, vendor sales, ticketing or guest access and other components of the market. Proposers are required to identify the operating budget and justify the requested funding amount as part of the funding application.

To access the full request for proposals, go to http://www.vailgov.com/cserfp .