Vail service program asks for nominees for monthly awards

As the holiday season begins to kick into high gear, there’s no better time to lift an employee’s spirits by nominating the helpful actions of a fellow coworker or service provider for a PrimaService award.

The award provides monthly prizes including spa vouchers and winter activity experiences as well as local $50 gift cards to recognize exceptional actions of nominated employees. The recognition is a component of the PrimaVail guest service training initiative sponsored by the Town of Vail, Vail Chamber & Business Association and Vail Mountain.

Any Vail employee is eligible to be nominated for the PrimaService award. Nominations come from fellow employees, managers, residents and guests. To access the nomination form, go to PrimaVail.com and briefly describe a story of exemplary guest service the employee provided. Nominees will be recognized in a variety of ways, including selection of monthly winners as well as acknowledgment in the Vail Daily and local radio partners KZYR and Always Mountain Time.

PrimaService award nominations are available through April 1, 2022 and will conclude with a drawing for grand prizes on April 15, 2022. A PrimaService Employee of the Month will be recognized at each third Friday Après Bell Ringing Celebration throughout the ski season. The first award will be given Dec. 17, so submit a nomination today.

For more information on all PrimaVail programming, which is available at no cost to Vail employees and businesses, go to Primavail.com .