Vail stream corridor protection measure gets review Monday

The Vail Planning and Environmental Commission will continue its review of a proposed stream corridor protection ordinance at its Monday, Jan. 24 virtual meeting. The meeting begins at 1 p.m. with opportunities for live public comment.

Registration is available at the town’s website .

The proposed ordinance is intended to protect and restore Gore Creek by:

Establishing a 10-foot “no-mow-zone” along streams and creeks in Vail to restore and protect riparian habitat.

Changing the required building setbacks from waterways from a centerline-based setback to a 25-foot setback from the high-water line.

An earlier review by the commission took place Oct. 26. Following completion of the this review process, a recommendation for future adoption will be forwarded to the Vail Town Council.

Approximations of the ordinary high-water line, no-mow-zone, existing and proposed building setbacks are available for review on the town’s website .

To forward public comment in advance of the meeting, email PEC@vailgov.com .

For more information call Vail Watershed Education Coordinator Peter Wadden, 970-568-6753 or email pwadden@vailgov.com .