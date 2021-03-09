Vail suspends mulch, oil recycling programs

The town of Vail is temporarily suspending its seasonal offering of free mulch as well as the collection of used motor oil as it prepares to turn the public works shops at 1309 Elkhorn Drive into a construction zone beginning March 15. Access will be limited to authorized personnel who comply with posted safety requirements.

The town has contracted with Hyder Construction to begin the first phase of the Public Works Shops project which includes an expansion of the shop building to house heavy equipment as well as remodels of the office area, break room and locker rooms. To accommodate the improvements, the shop yard will be expanded by excavating into the hillside for safer flow of vehicle traffic. Construction will continue through the remainder of the year.

The free mulch and motor oil recycling programs are the only public services that will be impacted by the construction. Free chipping services, availability of sand and bags for high water season, dumpsters for cleanup day, recycling events and other services will continue during the year with adaptations according to public health protocols.

Options for the free collection of used motor oil during construction include the Walmart automotive counter in Avon. The town will resume its offer of free mulch once an alternate location has been identified.