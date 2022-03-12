Vail swaps Russian flag for Ukraine’s on frontage road

The Russian flag in Vail has been replaced with the flag of Ukraine just east of the main Vail roundabout.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

There’s a new flag among the international banners flying over Vail’s Frontage Road just east of the main Vail roundabout. You can probably guess which flag it is.

Town of Vail employees recently took down the Russian flag flying among the many others along the street. The flag came down as a way to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with the red, white and blue flag replaced with the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine.

Vail Town Manager Scott Robson said procuring a Ukrainian flag wasn’t easy. “They’re hard to find right now,” Robson said.

Robson added that, with the full support of the Vail Town Council, he asked staff about a week ago to take down the flag. The flag came down without ceremony. “We wanted to make it happen quickly,” he said.

Robson noted that the move is symbolic. “Symbols are about all we can do right now,” he said.

“Our values are democratic, and we’re such an international resort that we wanted to support (Ukraine),” Robson added.

The Ski Town All Stars shop recently posted an Instagram video of a Russian flag above the Beaver Creek ticket office being taken down. Vail Resorts declined an opportunity to comment.