Vail Symposium discusses the Constitution—and its impact on current legal cases—during first program of 2021 Summer Season

The United States Constitution is the oldest and shortest constitution of any government in the world. It established three co-equal branches of government: legislative, executive and judicial. In doing so, it created a system of checks and balances. On Wednesday, May 19 at 6 p.m., Vail Symposium presents the first program of the summer 2021 season. Three legal minds will discuss constitutional interpretations of current legal issues including free speech, the electoral college and more.





“Audience members will have the opportunity to hear constitutional interpretation from either end of the ideological spectrum,” said director of programming Claire Noble. “Our speakers and moderator are all steeped in judicial scholarship, guaranteeing an evening of educated legal debate.”

In the 234 years since ratification, the Constitution has been amended 27 times. Questions about what is and is not constitutional have raged ever since. The Supreme Court is the final arbiter of what is–and is not–constitutional.

The Supreme Court carved out the role of judicial review in 1803 in the case Marbury vs. Madison, which established that the courts have the authority to strike down laws, statutes and government actions the court decides are unconstitutional. Since then, various schools of thought regarding how to interpret the Constitution have emerged, from originalists to pragmatists.

In this program, Professor Keith Whittington, Professor Stephen Vladeck and moderator Attorney Rohn Robbins will address a variety of constitutional issues such as the Electoral College, freedom of speech, executive orders, the separation of war powers and how much power has drifted to the Executive Branch over the last 75 years through congressional and judicial abdication.

Stephen I. Vladeck holds the Charles Alan Wright Chair in Federal Courts at the University of Texas School of Law and is a nationally recognized expert on the federal courts, constitutional law, national security law and military justice. Vladeck has argued before the U.S. Supreme Court, the Texas Supreme Court and lower federal civilian and military courts; has served as an expert witness both in U.S. state and federal courts and in foreign tribunals; and has received numerous awards for his influential and widely-cited legal scholarship, his prolific popular writing, his teaching and his service to the legal profession.

Vladeck is the co-host, together with Professor Bobby Chesney, of the popular and award-winning “National Security Law Podcast.” He is CNN’s Supreme Court analyst and a co-author of Aspen Publishers’ leading national security law and counterterrorism law casebooks. He is also an executive editor of the Just Security blog and a senior editor of the Lawfare blog.

Keith E. Whittington is William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics in the Department of Politics at Princeton University. He has published widely on American constitutional theory, American political and constitutional history, the law and politics of impeachment, judicial politics, the presidency and free speech. His award-winning books include “Repugnant Laws: Judicial Review of Acts of Congress from the Founding to the Present,” which won the Thomas M. Cooley Book Prize and “Speak Freely: Why Universities Must Defend Free Speech,” which won the PROSE Award for best book in education and the Heterodox Academy Award for Exceptional Scholarship, and numerous others.

Moderator Rohn K. Robbins is a member of Caplan & Earnest’s Family Law section. Based in Eagle County, he has significant experience in family and domestic law, as well as managing civil litigation, business transactions, real estate and real estate development matters.

IF YOU GO… What: Open to Interpretation: The Constitution When: Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Program from 6-7 p.m. MST Where: Zoom Webinar More information: This program is free. Please register at http://www.vailsymposium.org for more information.

The Vail Symposium is a grassroots, non-profit organization that has been part of the life and history of Vail since 1971. Our mission is to provide educational programs for the Vail Valley community that are thought-provoking, diverse and affordable. True to that mission, over the past decade, the Symposium has offered more educational programs to more members of our community than almost any other organization in the valley. Vail Symposium will celebrate its 50th anniversary in July 2021 and continue through the year.

A (501)(c)(3) non-profit organization, the Symposium is almost entirely donor-funded.