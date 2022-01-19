Vail takes a hard look at short-term rentals

A new study has shed light on Vail’s short-term rental scene. The offshoot of that study — potential town action — is still several weeks away.

The Vail Town Council Tuesday got its first look at the study, a joint creation of the town’s finance department and consulting firms Economic & Planning Systems and RRC Associates. The study combined research into property tax data, mailing addresses and locations of registered units in town.

A few data points aren’t surprising. For instance, more than 60% of all of Vail’s short-term rentals are in the town’s resort areas from Vail Village to Cascade Village. Many, if not most, of those units were already in the short-term rental pool before owners took their listings to the internet.

But the study also shows short-term rental growth in the town’s residential areas. For instance, since January of 2020, more than half of all new registrations were in those areas.

Still, just more than half of short-term units are in the resort areas. Most permitted units are condominiums.

Alex Jakubiek, of the Vail Finance Department, said the number of registered short-term units — defined as those rented for less than 30 days at a time — has increased by about 10% since 2017. But, Jakubiek added, it’s difficult to know how many of those units were converted from long-term to short-term use.

Affects on neighborhoods

Mayor Kim Langmaid, who has long advocated for stricter regulations on short-term rentals, said those rentals have in many ways changed her Intermountain neighborhood. That switch has increased traffic, from cleaning crews to new renters on an almost-weekly basis, Langmaid said.

“You don’t get to know people who are here for two days,” she added.

But there’s money to be made in short-term rentals. The study found that on average, a short-term unit in Vail can bring in nearly $35,000 in annual revenue.

Much of that revenue is flowing outside of Eagle County. The study found that 77% of unit owners live outside the county. Another 20% of owners have Vail mailing addresses.

Andrew Knudtsen, the managing principal of Economic & Planning Systems, said council members can use the data to find the best ways to regulate short-term units in the future.

Part of that future regulation may include higher fees. Fees currently are set at $150 per year for units that aren’t under professional management. Professionally managed units are charged $5 and $10 per year. Those fees currently raise just less than $77,000 per year. Jaubiek’s report states that amount doesn’t cover the town’s labor and software costs.

Longtime resident Stephen Connolly, who’s been involved in the short-term rental business for several years, said he believes the low fees for professionally managed units were the result of intense lobbying by property managers.

How big is the problem?

Connolly added that the data show that short-term rentals aren’t the problem many believe them to be.

“We are an economic generator,” Connolly said. “We’re not the cause for this affordable housing shortage.”

Chris Cares, of RRC Associates, noted that the town might want to consider geographic restrictions on short-term rentals.

Council Member Pete Seibert said he’d like to understand how many owners are putting their units into the short-term pool for brief periods, such as holiday weeks. Council Member Jonathan Staufer asked if there’s a way to determine how many short-term units were once in the long-term pool.

Short-term rentals have a couple of effects on the town, Knudtsen said. There’s the impact on neighborhoods and the long-term pool. But, he added, there’s also a big impact from guest spending in town.

Council Member Barry Davis said he wants to understand how units that have previously been long-term rentals could be brought back into that pool.

“How do we incentivize people to bring (units) back into long-term rentals?” Davis asked.

The consultants were taking notes during the discussion part of the presentation and will be back Feb. 1 with more information.