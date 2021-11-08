Vail to be featured on new TV show ‘American Dream Home’

Host Cheryl Casone works with local realtors to help people find dream homes across the country.

FOX/Courtesy Photo

The towns of Vail and Dillon are being featured on an episode of the FOX Business Network’s new show “American Dream Home,“ which will be broadcast this Tuesday at 6 p.m. locally.

The series, which launched in September, follows people from across the country as they hunt for their perfect house while sharing their emotional journeys to their forever home. The show airs every Tuesday evening with two back-to-back 30-minute episodes that each focus on a different couple, family or individual as they search for their dream house.

Those of us who live in the valley will have no trouble understanding why Vail is being featured on a show about dream home destinations. In this week’s episode, a couple from Denver is leaving the city behind and pursuing their lifelong dream of living in Vail. The show is hosted by Cheryl Casone, who works with local real estate agents to help meet the aspirations and budget of each homebuyer in the series.

FOX/Courtesy photo

“This episode is iconic Vail,” Casone wrote in an email to the Vail Daily. “Vail offers a year-round sense of peace and beauty for its residents. You really have every outdoor sport at your doorstep all year long.”

The episode will feature a behind-the-scenes look at some custom-built homes in the area and the stories behind them, while also sharing a heartwarming and aspirational look at how people achieved their life goals.