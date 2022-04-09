Vail to host a party for resorts’ workers

Vail will host an April 25 appreciation party for those who have worked in town over this ski season.

Daily archive photo

An on-again, off-again employee appreciation party in Vail is back on.

The party is set for April 25 from roughly 3 to 6 p.m. at the International Bridge in Vail Village. The celebration will include music, giveaways and food.

While the original idea was to have a free, but ticketed event, the April 25 will be open to all.

The Vail Town Council on March 15 decided to pull funding from the event, citing tight deadlines. The decision came days after Vail Resorts extended Vail Mountain’s closing date to May 1. Council members wondered just how many people would still be in town the day after the original April 24 closing date.

Vail Town Manager Scott Robson told the council at its April 5 meeting that the celebration was back on as a way to celebrate “a pretty amazing year.”

Robson noted there’s money in the budget, thanks in part to items the town hadn’t spent money on.

“This is right-scaled and within the budget,” Robson said.

Reached by phone, Vail Economic Development Director Mia Vlaar said the event is “really a locals concert,” although a performer hasn’t yet been selected.

While the band is still in doubt, Vlaar said the selection will be similar to acts selected for this years “Apres Spring” series in Vail Village and Lionshead.

“It will be somebody locals will appreciate,” Vlaar said.

Vlaar said the April 25 giveaways are also still coming together, but will include a number of e-bikes as well as other items.

Vlaar noted that the Apres Spring events will end April 24, with the next day’s event dedicated “to all our wonderful employees.”