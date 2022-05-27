Vail to host virtual stewardship workshop

Vail residents take part in an April public input session for the town’s Steward Vail project.

Daily archive photo

The Vail community is invited to join a June 6 online public engagement session to share input into Vail’s Destination Stewardship Plan.

The session — set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 6 — will round out in-person workshops that took place April 27 and 28. It has been scheduled to accommodate community members who were not able to attend the in-person sessions.

To learn more about the Steward Vail plan and review takeaways from the April sessions, go to EngageVail.com/Stewardship . Register here for the June 6 session no later than 5 p.m. Sunday, June 5.

Steward Vail project manager Mia Vlaar, the town’s economic development director, says the series of workshops is structured to gather ideas on major elements of the plan, including four major themes:

Workforce and housing

The Vail economy

Environment and sustainability

Quality of life/quality of experience

Anyone with a stake in Vail’s future, including full- and part-time residents, business stakeholders, employees, nonprofits, governmental bodies, public land managers and others are encouraged to take part in the planning process.

Another two rounds of public workshops are planned. Public engagement sessions on Tuesday, June 28, and Wednesday, June 29, will provide an opportunity to share feedback to initial findings. Workshops on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and Thursday, Oct. 20, will give participants a chance to share thoughts on the plan’s draft recommendations.

The goal of Steward Vail is to create a 10-year vision and management plan that will advance Vail’s sustainability goals in step with local priorities while building Vail’s tourism economy. Specifically, the town is seeking ways to attract visitors who will support and respect the destination, while encouraging more equitable access to all that Vail offers.

The plan is being facilitated by a consultant team representing three leading tourism organizations — Better Destinations, based in Denver; MMGY NextFactor of Vancouver; and the Travel Foundation, an international NGO focused on improving impacts of tourism. For more information, go to engagevail.com/stewardship or contact Vlaar, 970-479-2452 or mvlaar@vailgov.com .