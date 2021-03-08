Vail to introduce construction schedule for South Frontage Road roundabout project

The town of Vail is hosting a virtual open house at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 18, to introduce the construction schedule for the South Frontage Road roundabout project. Property owners, residents, commuters and others impacted by the seven-month project are encouraged to attend the online kick off by registering to attend at vailgov.com/roundaboutproject . The meeting will be recorded and posted to the project webpage for anyone unable to join the session.

Construction of the South Frontage Road roundabout project will begin April 12, following the close of ski season, and is scheduled to be completed by early November. The project includes construction of a new two-lane roundabout just west of the Vail municipal building and Vail Health. The project also includes extending the existing four-lane roadway section with landscape medians and sidewalks from the municipal building west to the Lionshead parking structure.

During the open house, an overview of the project and the three phases of construction will be presented by Town Engineer Tom Kassmel who will manage the project on behalf of the town. The presentation will also introduce members of the construction team including representatives from the general contractor and the project design team. The 30-minute virtual overview will conclude with a question and answer session for participants.

Once construction begins, work will be taking place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday with the option to work seven days a week as necessary. Night work is not anticipated but may be accommodated if needed.

During construction, an open travel lane will always be provided in each direction. Access to Vail Health Hospital, Vail municipal complex, recycle center, Evergreen Lodge and Lionshead parking structure will be maintained. However, there may be short durations of alternating single lane traffic during critical phases of the work. Access points to public and private properties will always be maintained with detours to temporary access drives as needed.

The project will be completed in three major phases:

Phase 1 (April-June)

Includes the project’s most impactful work to access points and adjacent properties. Work within this phase includes the eastbound traffic lanes, the southern sidewalk, southern retaining wall, utilities and the southern access points.

Phase 2 (July-August)

Includes the project’s less impactful work and minimizes impacts to access points and adjacent properties. Work within this phase includes the construction of the westbound lanes, northern sidewalk and utilities.

Phase 3 (October-September)

Includes the project’s final completion with median/landscape work, final tie-ins and final asphalt surfacing.

The $6.5 million project is being funded by an allocation from the Vail Reinvestment Authority with additional participation from Vail Health and Eagle River Water & Sanitation District. The general contractor will be employing local subcontractors whenever possible during all stages of construction.