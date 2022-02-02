Vail to look into new defensible space fire regulations

This is what a five-foot buffer around a structure could look like.

One way or another, fire will change Vail. Vail Fire Chief Mark Novak wants to see change before flames jump from the surrounding national forest.

Novak, along with town wildfire coordinator Paul Cada, asked the Vail Town Council Tuesday to consider a program called “Fire Free Five.” The program will require every structure in town to be surrounded by at least 5 feet of defensible space.

“This is the single most important thing we can do,” Novak told council members, adding that he isn’t trying to “fear-monger” the issue.

Cada noted that forest conditions have changed over the past several years. That’s important when considering structure protection.

The danger of embers

One of the major problems is wind-driven embers igniting structures or trees. Embers driven by hurricane-force winds caused most of the structure loss in the late December Marshall Fire in Boulder County.

Cada said wind can drive embers either in front of, or behind a fire front. The defensible space can help prevent embers from igniting flammable materials around a structure.

That combustible material includes shrubs and the lower limbs of trees. The proposed new ordinance would require removing trees and shrubs with stems that are in the 5-foot zone. Trees with limbs that intrude into the zone would have to be trimmed so the lowest limb is no lower than 6 feet above ground.

There will be a lot of work to do if the Town Council approves the plan. Novak said 79% of the structures in Vail evaluated by the department don’t have 5 feet of defensible space.

“This is a big shift,” Novak said. “We have an opportunity to be leaders.”

Novak acknowledged that the Fire Free Five program would result in “some change” in the look of Vail. But, he added, “we’re not talking about hardscaping all of Vail.”

Council member Jen Mason said the Marshall Fire “threw a lot of people into reality,” adding that the time could be right to make the proposed changes.

“This is important,” Council member Travis Coggin said, adding that many people have seen video demonstrating that homes built with defensible space survived wildfires.

Can Vail still look good?

“I think we can do this in a way that’s aesthetically pleasing,” Coggin said, suggesting that town officials and property owners work together to find ways to adapt the proposed regulations.

Novak said there will probably be federal money available through the 2021 infrastructure bill to fund protective work in town.

Council member Jonathan Staufer has spent a lot of effort to get more trees planted in town. Staufer asked what effect the new regulation might have on that effort.

Mayor Kim Langmaid added that when trees have to be removed, they should only be taken out when migratory birds aren’t using those trees for nesting, from roughly mid-April to mid-July.

Cada, who’s also a certified arborist, said currently there are a lot of trees and buildings in town “fighting” each other for space. The Fire Free Five project presents an opportunity to plant farther away from buildings, calling it “retuning our look.”

Council member Pete Seibert said moving some trees could actually be an advantage. A real estate agent, Seibert said he often hears potential buyers ask why trees are blocking the views from a property.

After a go-ahead from the council, Novak said that group will see a proposed ordinance in a month or so.