Vail to negotiate with Triumph to revamp Timber Ridge

Vail’s Timber Ridge apartments date to 1981.

Daily file photo

The developer responsible for Vail’s Chamonix townhomes and the Residences at Main Vail will have the first opportunity to redevelop the Timber Ridge apartments.

The Vail Town Council Tuesday voted 5-2 — with Council members Kevin Foley and Jonathan Staufer opposed — to move forward on negotiating with Triumph Development on replacing the circa-1981 apartments on the western half of the property. The eastern half of the roughly 10-acre property is home to the 113-unit Lions Ridge apartments.

The decision came as part of an initiative to replace the Timber Ridge units by 2025.

Tuesday’s decision was part of an agreement for Triumph to build the Residences at Main Vail apartments. That agreement was the result of seeking an alternative to building housing on the Booth Heights site, just north of the Interstate 70 interchange at East Vail.

That site is owned by Vail Resorts. Triumph had a contract to purchase that property, and took the project through the town’s approval process. The Vail Town Council in 2019 upheld the Vail Planning and Environmental Commission’s approval of the project.

While Triumph was given the first option on Timber Ridge as part of the Residences at Main Vail deal, that part of the agreement was voided because of delays in securing approvals for the Residences at Main Vail.

Should others be invited?

Council members Tuesday debated whether to move forward with Triumph, or open up the project to other potential developers by issuing a “request for qualifications.” That process could add a few weeks to the timeline.

Staufer and Foley both argued for opening the project to other possible developers.

“It would be dangerous, unwise and perhaps indefensible to single-source a $70 million project,” Staufer said, later adding that the town requires three bids on expenditures as small as $5,000.

Foley said he’d prefer the “transparency” that would come from opening up the process.

During public comment, Vail Design Review Board Member John Rediker said the council is “obligated” to put the project out to bid.

Rediker added that the town could conceivably save money with another firm running the project, since Triumph will hire an architectural firm and general contractor for the project.

Track record was important

Triumph Chief Operating Officer Michael O’Connor argued that his firm should take on the project. O’Connor noted that Triumph has competed for and won two projects with the town, adding that firm has worked with the town as the Residences at Main Vail went through several changes on the way to getting ready for construction.

Vail Local Housing Authority Chairman Steve Lindstrom reminded the council of when, in the mid-2000s, redevelopment of Timber Ridge was first put out for a request for qualifications and request for proposals.

That resulted in years of failed efforts to get a project built.

Going that direction can result in delays, Lindstrom said, adding “That’s how things don’t happen.”

During the council’s discussion, Mayor Kim Langmaid said Triumph has “done a fantastic job” working with the town. “They’ve come through on everything they’ve promised,” she added.

Council member Jen Mason noted that the town can call off any future negotiations with the firm.

“We’re not giving them the project, we’re agreeing to negotiate,” Council member Pete Seibert said. “At any point along the way either party can say ‘This isn’t working.’”