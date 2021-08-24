Vail Town Council election: 2 incumbents, 8 others seeking four seats

The town of Vail’s clerk’s office has received and validated nomination petitions from 10 candidates, including two incumbents, who have filed to run for the four open Vail Town Council seats in the Nov. 2 election. The deadline for submitting nomination petitions was 5 p.m. Monday.

The candidates who successfully filed petitions by the deadline are (in alphabetical order):

Travis Coggin (incumbent)

Barry Davis

Kirk Hansen

Kathryn Middleton

Kim Newbury Rediker

Niko Sayag

Pete Seibert Jr.

Jonathan Staufer

Brian Stockmar (incumbent)

Jermaine Wates

Coggin and Stockmar are seeking reelection. The remaining seats up for election are held by Jenn Bruno and Dave Chapin who are term-limited and ineligible to run this year.

Ballot order for the 10 candidates will be determined following a drawing by the town clerk’s office at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 in the Vail Municipal Building.

Town of Vail elections are nonpartisan. In accordance with the town’s charter, voters may select up to four candidates. The three candidates receiving the highest number of votes will serve four-year terms, while the candidate with the fourth-highest number of votes will serve a two-year term. The mayor and mayor pro-tem are elected from among the council members and each serves a two-year term.

Eligibility requirements include being a U.S. citizen, a registered Vail voter, a resident of Vail for two years immediately preceding the election and collection of a minimum of 10 valid signatures from registered Vail voters on a nomination petition.

Vail’s Nov. 2 election is a coordinated election with Eagle County with all voting taking place by a mail-in ballot. Beginning Oct. 28, a voter service and polling center will be located at the Grand View Room on the top deck of the Lionshead parking structure to aid Vail voters with their ballots.

Eligible voters include those who are U.S. citizens, are 18 years of age or older and have lived in Colorado for 22 days immediately preceding the election. Voter registration is available through the State of Colorado online voter registration system. To register, go to ColoradoSOS.gov . Voters will also be able to register in person at any Eagle County Voter Service and Polling Center the day of election.

For more information about the Vail election, call the Town Clerk’s Office at 970-479-2136 or go to vailgov.com .