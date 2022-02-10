Vail Town Council looks at strengths and possible threats

People stroll Vail Village as alpenglow hits the Gore Range Monday in Vail.

“SWOT” isn’t something you do to a fly.

In the business world, people often try to analyze an organization’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. The Vail Town Council took time during its Feb. 8 retreat for that kind of analysis.

The town’s strengths are fairly easy to identify. Council member Pete Seibert noted that the community supports its own in tough times. And, he added, while Vail has changed in countless ways, the mountain itself is as it’s always been.

“When you go up and look at the Back Bowls, it’s the same,” Seibert said.

Council member Jonathan Staufer noted that the mountains make the community. And, he added, there’s still a lot of institutional knowledge in Vail.

Staufer noted that many of those who wrote much of the town code still live in town, and are just a phone call away.

People who visit Vail often feel a connection to the place, Council member Jen Mason said. “This place is something that means something to them.”

Engagement is essential

That level of connectedness is a resource, Council member Barry Davis said, adding that Vail has an intelligent, engaged community, from residents to second-home owners.

That engagement will be needed in the future to improve the town. Town Manager Scott Robson, who facilitated the session, asked council members to think in terms of improvement rather than weaknesses.

Mayor Kim Langmaid said the town needs to be aware of making improvements for an aging resident population.

“People who are aging in place want easier, safer access” to places including the hospital and post office, Langmaid said, adding that the town also needs to work on affordability, as well as continuing threats to Gore Creek.

This 2016 conceptual image by local architect Sig Bjornson shows how Interstate 70, its frontage roads and a rail line could be squeezed into a tighter space through Vail. Could an idea like this be an opportunity for the town?

“There are still areas (of the creek) that just get hammered in the summer,” she said.

Areas of improvement can present opportunities for the town.

Council member Kevin Foley said one of those opportunities is the attention given to Vail’s so-called “civic area,” an area that includes the library, Dobson Ice Arena, the Lionshead parking structure and the town hall campus.

Seibert said the town has an opportunity to work in better alignment with Vail Resorts, suggesting that the council should invite company representatives for some productive conversations. That, Staufer said, will require “political will” to reset that relationship.

Staufer and Langmaid both cited the town’s efforts in sustainability and conservation as opportunities to boost the town’s future fortunes

County voters this fall may be asked to approve funding for a regional transportation authority to bolster transit in the valley. Davis called that an “exciting opportunity.”

Mason noted that the community’s passion can be tapped for ideas.

Council member Travis Coggin said looking into future opportunities is a chance to challenge the status quo.

“We need to acknowledge our history, not as an anchor, but a springboard,” Coggin said, urging the town’s leaders to be “bold in our actions.”

Some of that boldness may be required in addressing possible future threats.

Coggin noted that Vail’s popularity could be a future detriment. The town needs to continue to work to attract young visitors, residents and entrepreneurs, he said. Coggin, a graduate of Vail Mountain School, noted that only four members of his 24-person graduating class have remained in, or returned to, the valley.

Complacency is a danger

Foley said the town could be a victim of complacency, or not thinking ahead.

“Let’s keep moving forward,” Foley said, adding that town officials need to keep thinking about Interstate 70, including the possibility of burying the highway through a stretch of town and creating some new property.

Wildfire is a threat, of course.

Davis said he worries about a “brain drain” from town. “We could see an extinction of the culture that brought so many people to (Vail),” he said.

Seibert said he worries about competition, for both guests and employees, asking if the town will be able to keep families as residents.

Langmaid had a list of threats facing the town, starting with decisions being made by Vail Resorts. But threats also include workers who can’t live in Vail, a growing gap between “haves and have-nots,” loss of community due to short-term rentals and excessive energy use.

Langmaid said she worries about “kicking the can” on those and other issues due to how difficult they are to address.

Robson said he worries about civility between community members. And, he noted, he expects Vail’s attractiveness to continue.

“Were going to be more popular, not less,” Robson said. How the town handles that popularity while retaining its character remains perhaps the biggest question.