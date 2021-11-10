Vail Town Council race was a modest-spending affair

Two years ago, Vail Town Council Member Kevin Foley received the most votes in that seven-member race, spending just more than $3 in his campaign. Barry Davis can top that.

According to the most recent campaign contribution and spending documents filed with the town, Davis reported spending no money on this year’s race, in which he finished third.

Davis was one of four candidates — Brian Stockmar, Jermaine Wates and Kirk Hansen — who reported no campaign expenditures. Davis was the only one of the group elected.

Stockmar, an incumbent who wasn’t re-elected, spent more than $5,000 on his first run for council in 2019.

Niko Sayag, a first-time candidate this year, raised more than $2,700 and spent just more than $2,100.

Three other candidates — re-elected incumbent Travis Coggin, along with Kathryn Middleson and Pete Seibert — raised between $1,000 and $1,100. Seibert paid his campaign expenses from his own pocket.

Jonathan Staufer also paid his campaign expenses — a bit less than $500 — from his own pocket.

Most of the candidates’ spending went into campaign signs, flyers, office supplies, post cards and stamps.

The most money raised and spent in the council race was from Citizens For Responsible Government, which backed four candidates: Stockmar, Hansen, Staufer and Middleton. That group raised money from a number of donors and spent just more than $7,000. Much of that was spent on online and print advertising.

The committee to support Vail’s ballot issue 1A, a .5% increase in the town’s sales tax rate, drew by far the most donations, from both individuals and businesses.

The group, Vail Locals for Housing, raised nearly $11,000 and spent more than $6,000.

So what happens to excess money raised and not spent?

According to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office , money raised but not spent can be rolled over for future use, which requires a committee or candidate to maintain an “active” status with the state. Funds can also be returned to contributors or donated to charities that have 501(c)(3) tax status.