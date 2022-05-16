Vail Town Council to review recommendations for summer parking operations

Recommendations for summer parking operations will be reviewed by the Vail Town Council at its Tuesday, May 17, meeting. The action item is listed as 7.4 on the meeting agenda, which begins at 6 p.m. in the Vail Town Council chambers. Public comment will be accepted in-person or virtually by registering at VailGov.com/town-council, or in advance of the meeting by emailing publicinput.vailtowncouncil@vailgov.com .

Staff is recommending continuation of free day parking in the Vail Village, Lionshead and Red Sandstone parking structures throughout the summer as well as modifications to the collection of overnight parking fees and exemption policies. The changes would tentatively be implemented beginning June 13.

Included in the recommendation is a proposal to discontinue an overnight free voucher program that had been available the past three seasons for qualifying hotels and condominium properties based on limited on-site parking. The free voucher program is unable to be replicated following installation of a new parking system and associated auditing requirements. To make the overnight parking rate charged between 4 and 5 a.m. less financially impactful for those who will be losing access to the free voucher program, staff is recommending lowering the overnight rate to a fee between $20 and $25. The previous rate was $35.

In addition, staff recommends introduction of a new $500 summer overnight parking pass that would be valid in the Vail Village, Lionshead and Red Sandstone parking structures for qualifying properties who verify ownership in the previous voucher designated areas.

As proposed, overnight parking would remain free for employees scheduled for shifts during the overnight charge period via a verification process as well as gold, silver and blue parking pass holders from the 2021-22 winter season.

The town’s adopted goal for summer parking is to limit overflow parking to 15 days. The overnight paid parking program has been successful in reducing the number of vehicles parked overnight in the structures to increase daytime capacity by freeing up 100 to 200 parking spaces per night.

Other recommendations for the 2022 summer parking program include: